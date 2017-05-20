Prospect Heights's Brooklyn Zinc laun...

Prospect Heights's Brooklyn Zinc launches affordable housing lottery

The affordable housing lottery launches today for fifteen prime units at The Brooklyn Zinc, a new Prospect Heights rental defined by swanky amenities and an Euro-industrial corrugated exterior facade, made from the eponymous zinc. The affordable units, located at 313 St. Marks Avenue, will be a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedrooms, with studios asking a $856/month, one-beds clocking in at $958/month, and two-beds going for $1,115/month.

