Prospect Heights's Brooklyn Zinc launches affordable housing lottery

The affordable housing lottery launches today for fifteen prime units at The Brooklyn Zinc, a new Prospect Heights rental defined by swanky amenities and an Euro-industrial corrugated exterior facade, made from the eponymous zinc. The affordable units, located at 313 St. Marks Avenue, will be a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedrooms, with studios asking a $856/month, one-beds clocking in at $958/month, and two-beds going for $1,115/month.

