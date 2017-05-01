Portland's real estate market is booming - here's why 20-somethings are moving in
Skilled workers in traditional tech hubs like the Bay Area view Portland as an ideal place to find a job and more affordable living. Keep Portland weird - code for keeping it a well-kept secret - might become a challenge for locals as population soars in this Pacific Northwest metropolis.
