Perth real estate agent hacked, house hunters fall for scam
A western suburbs real estate agency has had its computer system hacked by scammers preying on house hunters via bogus advertisements on major websites. The scammers gained access to the agency's logins for sites including realestate.com.au, Domain, REIWA, The Home Page, Million Dollar Listings, On the House, Activepipe, homely.com.au, MovingUp and rent.com.au, Consumer Protection WA warned.
