Ori robotic furniture transforms studio apartments into so much more
Big news in the transforming furniture world: Ori , an MIT spin-off designed with Yves Behar is officially launching preorders today, aiming at developers trying to make urban studio apartments much more flexible and appealing. First announced last year, Ori is the most sophisticated "all-in-one" furniture system we've seen yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corbin Renters
|23 hr
|Sassy
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Mon
|shoppers
|2
|Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co...
|May 28
|Farmers Iced Tea
|1
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|May 27
|Vieux-Ontario
|11
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|May 22
|Halton UK News
|14
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|May 22
|Seth T Port
|3
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|May 22
|Green16
|19
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC