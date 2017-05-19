Ontario introduces sweeping changes t...

Ontario introduces sweeping changes to residential real estate market with Fair Housing Plan

On April 20, 2017, the Ontario government unveiled its Fair Housing Plan . Pursuant to the FHP, the Ontario government will introduce sweeping legislative changes to Ontario's residential real estate sector, with the stated goal of assisting Ontarians with finding "affordable homes, increas[ing] supply, protect[ing] buyers and renters and bring[ing] stability to [Ontario's] real estate market".

