One 57 becomes home to Billionaire's Row's first foreclosure

An ultra-luxury milestone! Billionaire's Row is about to get its very first foreclosure, the New York Post reports . A "stunning" apartment on the 56th floor of Extell's 157 West 57th Street will be the "first high-end condo to go into foreclosure" on the notoriously expensive street, Khashy Eyn, CEO of Platinum Properties told the Post .

