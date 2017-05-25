New affordable housing development planned for Figueroa Street
The Figueroa Street lot that houses nonprofit community lender RISE Financial Pathways could soon be redeveloped with an affordable housing complex, according to plans filed with the city Friday. Those plans call for the construction of a new building with 57 units-one manager's residence and 56 affordable units for homeless residents and veterans.
