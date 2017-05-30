More multi-family apartments planned in downtown Bethesda
There are plans to expand the Edgemont at Bethesda Metro Apartments development with an additional 175 units. Bethesda Magazine reported that the owner, Equity Residential, hopes to build these multi-family units on two lots adjoining the existing apartment complex, located at 4903 Edgemoor Lane.
