Montgomery & Moore Real Estate opens in Camden
Tripp Montgomery and Lisa Cobb Moore have launched a new real estate agency, Montgomery & Moore Real Estate. Based in Camden, the firm will handle properties both in Kershaw County and elsewhere in the Midlands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al...
|Mon
|Bill Martin
|1
|Great home for sale!
|May 4
|do_tuong
|1
|Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ...
|May 1
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|Apr 30
|Fcvk tRump
|41
|Condos for Sale in Phuket
|Apr 28
|LinaOstr
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Apr 27
|Divenport
|18
|Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge
|Apr 27
|Mysterious Ways o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC