Modernist Palm Springs condo seeks $469K
This Palm Springs condo is one of 30 units in the Park Imperial South community, built in 1961 and designed by Barry Berkus. Over the course of his long career, the architect oversaw production of around 600,000 mass-produced residences across the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Mon
|shoppers
|2
|Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co...
|Sun
|Farmers Iced Tea
|1
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|May 27
|Vieux-Ontario
|11
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|May 22
|Halton UK News
|14
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|May 22
|Seth T Port
|3
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|May 22
|Green16
|19
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|May 20
|will market bust
|9
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC