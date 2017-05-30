Minimal Glendora midcentury modern asking $889K
This delightful midcentury modern take on the ranch house was designed by architect John Andre Gugeon, whose other notable works include the fantastic 1975 Pasadena Presbyterian Church on Colorado Boulevard. Located in the San Gabriel Valley community of Glendora, the two-bedroom house was built in 1963.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corbin Renters
|18 hr
|Sassy
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Mon
|shoppers
|2
|Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co...
|May 28
|Farmers Iced Tea
|1
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|May 27
|Vieux-Ontario
|11
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|May 22
|Halton UK News
|14
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|May 22
|Seth T Port
|3
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|May 22
|Green16
|19
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC