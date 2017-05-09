Mendocino Farms picks San Jose for fi...

Mendocino Farms picks San Jose for first Bay Area restaurant

9 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Mendocino Farms, a vendor of upscale sandwiches, will launch its first forays into the Bay Area with a restaurant in San Jose's Santana Row complex and another in The Pruneyard in Campbell, executives said Tuesday. "Our partnerships with some of the best farmers and food artisans in the region continue to ensure that we provide the tastiest food around while supporting our local food economy," Mendocino Farms stated on its web site.

