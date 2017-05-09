Mendocino Farms picks San Jose for first Bay Area restaurant
Mendocino Farms, a vendor of upscale sandwiches, will launch its first forays into the Bay Area with a restaurant in San Jose's Santana Row complex and another in The Pruneyard in Campbell, executives said Tuesday. "Our partnerships with some of the best farmers and food artisans in the region continue to ensure that we provide the tastiest food around while supporting our local food economy," Mendocino Farms stated on its web site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al...
|Mon
|Bill Martin
|1
|Great home for sale!
|May 4
|do_tuong
|1
|Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ...
|May 1
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|Apr 30
|Fcvk tRump
|41
|Condos for Sale in Phuket
|Apr 28
|LinaOstr
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Apr 27
|Divenport
|18
|Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge
|Apr 27
|Mysterious Ways o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC