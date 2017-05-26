Members of Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches, Greater Fort Lauderdale...
Members of the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors voted overwhelmingly in favor of a merger that creates the nation's third-largest local association. Among Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches members who cast ballots, 99 percent voted in favor, Chief Executive Dionna Hall said Thursday.
