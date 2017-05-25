Manhattanhenge 2017: Where to see NYC's stunning sunset
Get ready: tonight marks the beginning of Manhattanhenge, a rare occurrence where the setting sun aligns perfectly with the Manhattan street grid for a truly breathtaking spectacle. The Instagram-worthy moment can be captured tonight at precisely 8:13 p.m., with the half sun setting on the borough's grid, and though Accuweather Chief Meteorologist Elliot Abrams warns that with today's partially cloudy forecast, all it takes is "one cloud at the right moment to ruin it," it's a chance that is worth taking.
