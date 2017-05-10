Lower East Side's historic Beth Hamedrash Hagodol Synagogue destroyed by fire
Sad news: last night, a three-alarm fire tore through the crumbling, historic Beth Hamedrash Hagodol Synagogue on Norfolk Street, with dozens of firefighters battling the blaze into the evening. As of this morning, the fire is out, but the structure itself appears to be in ruins, per photos from the Lo-Down .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14)
|Sun
|will it crash
|6
|It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un...
|May 11
|Wildchild
|1
|Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd
|May 11
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Mortgage Lender questions?
|May 10
|Anthony323
|1
|Apartments for rent @ BH'C
|May 10
|SamanthaNY
|1
|Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al...
|May 8
|Bill Martin
|1
|Great home for sale!
|May 4
|do_tuong
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC