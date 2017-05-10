Lower East Side's historic Beth Hamed...

Lower East Side's historic Beth Hamedrash Hagodol Synagogue destroyed by fire

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

Sad news: last night, a three-alarm fire tore through the crumbling, historic Beth Hamedrash Hagodol Synagogue on Norfolk Street, with dozens of firefighters battling the blaze into the evening. As of this morning, the fire is out, but the structure itself appears to be in ruins, per photos from the Lo-Down .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14) Sun will it crash 6
News It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un... May 11 Wildchild 1
Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd May 11 wendellgutierrez 1
Mortgage Lender questions? May 10 Anthony323 1
Apartments for rent @ BH'C May 10 SamanthaNY 1
News Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al... May 8 Bill Martin 1
Great home for sale! May 4 do_tuong 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC