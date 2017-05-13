Louisiana lawmakers band together to ...

Louisiana lawmakers band together to fight opioid crisis

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Rep. Helena Moreno never went to medical school. But that didn't stop public health official Dr. Karen DeSalvo from mistaking the New Orleans Democrat for a physician during a recent committee hearing by addressing her as "Dr. Moreno."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un... Thu Wildchild 1
Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd May 11 wendellgutierrez 1
Mortgage Lender questions? May 10 Anthony323 1
Apartments for rent @ BH'C May 10 SamanthaNY 1
News Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al... May 8 Bill Martin 1
Great home for sale! May 4 do_tuong 1
Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ... May 1 wendellgutierrez 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,604 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC