Louisiana lawmakers band together to fight opioid crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Rep. Helena Moreno never went to medical school. But that didn't stop public health official Dr. Karen DeSalvo from mistaking the New Orleans Democrat for a physician during a recent committee hearing by addressing her as "Dr. Moreno."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd
|May 11
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Mortgage Lender questions?
|May 10
|Anthony323
|1
|Apartments for rent @ BH'C
|May 10
|SamanthaNY
|1
|Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al...
|May 8
|Bill Martin
|1
|Great home for sale!
|May 4
|do_tuong
|1
|Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ...
|May 1
|wendellgutierrez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC