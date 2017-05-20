LA River's Atwater Village-Griffith Park bridge is a very expensive 'gift'

Construction on a pedestrian/equestrian/bike bridge that will span the LA River and link Atwater Village and Griffith Park is likely to begin this summer , but the Los Angeles Times points out it isn't really the gift it was originally supposed to be. When the bridge was first proposed, the idea was that construction and design costs would mostly be paid for with an almost $5-million donation from Crossroads of the World owner and philanthropist Morton La Kretz.

