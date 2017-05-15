Keller Williams real estate agents pa...

Keller Williams real estate agents partner with Habitat for Humanity

Associates from Keller Williams in Denver took a break from selling houses to help build one with Habitat for Humanity on Thursday. Keller Williams is a real estate company based out of Austin, Texas with more than 157,000 associates across the globe.

