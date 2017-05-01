Keeping population a must for real es...

Keeping population a must for real estate market

THE local property market is responding to efforts to encourage first home buyers, however, tackling our declining population is the key to unlocking greater real estate market improvement, REINT chief executive officer Quentin Kilian said. Speaking following the release of the latest quarterly Real Estate Local Market Report, Mr Kilian said figures reinforced the success of the Gunner Labor Government's $24,000 first home buyers scheme, but the overall market remained "beholden" to population drift.

