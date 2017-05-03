Is there a 'substantial investment' lined up at shopping centre?

THE owners of the Castle Place shopping centre have refused to confirm or deny that a 'substantial investment' in the centre is on the cards, as rumours circulate among tenants and local businesses. The Wiltshire Times understands that property consultants Cushman & Wakefield, which also owns the St Stephen's Place complex across the road and took over the management of Castle Place in December, is lining up a major redevelopment but as yet no details have been released.

