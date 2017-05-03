Is there a 'substantial investment' l...

Is there a 'substantial investment' lined up at shopping centre?

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

THE owners of the Castle Place shopping centre have refused to confirm or deny that a 'substantial investment' in the centre is on the cards, as rumours circulate among tenants and local businesses. The Wiltshire Times understands that property consultants Cushman & Wakefield, which also owns the St Stephen's Place complex across the road and took over the management of Castle Place in December, is lining up a major redevelopment but as yet no details have been released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great home for sale! 5 hr do_tuong 1
Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ... Mon wendellgutierrez 1
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... Apr 30 Fcvk tRump 41
Condos for Sale in Phuket Apr 28 LinaOstr 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Apr 27 Divenport 18
News Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge Apr 27 Mysterious Ways o... 1
CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas Apr 25 wendellgutierrez 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC