I-T raids at 22 places in benami land deal case linked to Lalu

The Income Tax department on Tuesday conducted raids and surveys on at least 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas on charges of alleged benami deals worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav and others. Officials said the department began raiding the premises of some prominent businessmen and real estate agents in Delhi, Gurgaon, Rewari and few others since early morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.