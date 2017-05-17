How Immigration Policies Can Make or Break Real Estate
The shifting ideology from globalism to nationalism in the U.S. and other countries may threaten the health of the international real estate market in the long run, experts said during the Global Alliances Forum at the REALTORS Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo. But it may be a while before the effects are felt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Realtor Magazine.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One Shenton Way, One Shenton Condominium
|Wed
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14)
|Tue
|AwesomeCareersOrg
|7
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|Tue
|LIGER
|43
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|May 15
|josephblown
|3
|It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un...
|May 11
|Wildchild
|1
|Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd
|May 11
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Mortgage Lender questions?
|May 10
|Anthony323
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC