How Immigration Policies Can Make or Break Real Estate

14 hrs ago

The shifting ideology from globalism to nationalism in the U.S. and other countries may threaten the health of the international real estate market in the long run, experts said during the Global Alliances Forum at the REALTORS Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo. But it may be a while before the effects are felt.

