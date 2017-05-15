How affordable are homes where you li...

How affordable are homes where you live? Affordability varies dramatically in Southern California

19 hrs ago

Only 21 percent of homebuyers in Orange County can afford to buy the county's median-priced home, according to figures from the California Association of Realtors. -ANA VENEGAS, ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER Housing affordability continues to trend much lower in Los Angeles and Orange counties than in San Bernardino County, according to figures released Monday.

