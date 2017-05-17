House squatter answers door naked; wrestles with deputies
Authorities say a Louisiana woman living illegally in a vacant home in Florida answered the door naked when a sheriff's deputy stopped by to investigate. Monroe County Sheriff's spokeswoman Becky Herrin says a real estate agent called to report that someone was staying at the home on Big Pine Key without the owner's permission.
