Hot housing market brutal for buyers

Hot housing market brutal for buyers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

It's going to be a tough house hunting season for buyers, but it's particularly brutal for those in Seattle. While competition and prices have been rapidly rising in real estate markets across the country, Seattle buyers are facing major obstacles to landing their dream home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mortgage Lender questions? 4 hr Anthony323 1
Apartments for rent @ BH'C 13 hr SamanthaNY 1
News Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al... May 8 Bill Martin 1
Great home for sale! May 4 do_tuong 1
Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ... May 1 wendellgutierrez 1
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... Apr 30 Fcvk tRump 41
Condos for Sale in Phuket Apr 28 LinaOstr 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,922,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC