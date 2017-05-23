Home sales fell in April amid supply ...

Home sales fell in April amid supply squeeze

In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, photo, a "For Sale" sign is posted in front of a home in Charlotte, N.C. On Wednesday, May 24, 2017, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in April. less In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, photo, a "For Sale" sign is posted in front of a home in Charlotte, N.C. On Wednesday, May 24, 2017, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in ... more WASHINGTON - Americans pulled back their pace of home-buying in April, as shrinking inventories and rising prices are putting them in a bind with fewer and fewer options.

