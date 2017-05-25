Historic seaside home transformed into stunning 'modern cave'
We've come to expect extraordinary work from Tel Aviv-based Pitsou Kedem Architects , whether it's a brawny concrete villa , a minimalist retreat , or a pool-topped penthouse . But Pitsou has somehow managed to top themselves again with the airy transformation of a historic stone grotto into an undeniably modern abode in the ancient Israeli port city of Jaffa.
