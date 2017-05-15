Has the Internet killed real estate a...

Has the Internet killed real estate agents yet?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daniel Lemire's blog

Back in 2002 when I was first interested in buying a house, I went on the Internet and found lots of houses for sale, directly from the sellers. I bought the house I own right now directly from the seller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daniel Lemire's blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to find a tenant in USA ? 10 hr josephblown 3
News The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14) Sun will it crash 6
News It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un... May 11 Wildchild 1
Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd May 11 wendellgutierrez 1
Mortgage Lender questions? May 10 Anthony323 1
Apartments for rent @ BH'C May 10 SamanthaNY 1
News Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al... May 8 Bill Martin 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC