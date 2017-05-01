Good for businesses, bad for homeownership? What Trump's tax plan means for real estate
The business tax rate cut under Trump's proposal would likely be good for real estate agents' and brokers' bottom line. Concerns from NAR remain about the effective elimination of the mortgage interest deduction and the future of homeowner taxes under the proposal.
