Existing Home Sales Fall as Shortage ...

Existing Home Sales Fall as Shortage Sparks 6% Price Surge

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Max

U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers. The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday existing home sales declined 2.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.57 million units last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) May 22 Halton UK News 14
News Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12) May 22 Seth T Port 3
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) May 22 Green16 19
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) May 20 will market bust 9
One Shenton Way, One Shenton Condominium May 17 wendellgutierrez 1
News The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14) May 16 AwesomeCareersOrg 7
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... May 16 LIGER 43
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,267,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC