Exclusive: Ponsonby real estate agent pleads guilty to meth charges, loses job
Pleaded guilty to three charges and was sacked from job the same day &bull: Employer found about charges from the Herald However, he is now out of work after his employer, who did not know about the charges until contacted by the Herald , found out about his guilty pleas. Samuel James Clough, 28, pleaded guilty in the Auckland District Court yesterday to possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine utensils and refusing to give a blood specimen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One Shenton Way, One Shenton Condominium
|4 hr
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14)
|11 hr
|AwesomeCareersOrg
|7
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|22 hr
|LIGER
|43
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mon
|josephblown
|3
|It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un...
|May 11
|Wildchild
|1
|Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd
|May 11
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Mortgage Lender questions?
|May 10
|Anthony323
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC