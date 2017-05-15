Exclusive: Ponsonby real estate agent...

Exclusive: Ponsonby real estate agent pleads guilty to meth charges, loses job

Pleaded guilty to three charges and was sacked from job the same day &bull: Employer found about charges from the Herald However, he is now out of work after his employer, who did not know about the charges until contacted by the Herald , found out about his guilty pleas. Samuel James Clough, 28, pleaded guilty in the Auckland District Court yesterday to possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine utensils and refusing to give a blood specimen.

