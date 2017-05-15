EU mergers and takeovers

EU mergers and takeovers

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: -- Taiwan's Ennoconn, which is part of electronics maker Foxconn, to increase its stake in Austrian IT group S&T -- Asset manager Ares Management L.P. and investment firm The Baupost Group to jointly acquire German shopping mall operator Prejan Enerprises Ltd -- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and French investment company Eurazeo jointly acquire Dominion Web Solutions -- French private equity company Ardian France and real estate agent Jones Lang LaSalle Inc to jointly acquire an office building in France -- Italian cinema operator The Space Cinema, which is controlled by Vue International Holdco Ltd, and Italian peer UCI Italian S.p.A. which is part of Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, to set up a joint venture -- Investment firms Cinven Capital Management and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to find a tenant in USA ? 3 hr josephblown 3
News The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14) Sun will it crash 6
News It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un... May 11 Wildchild 1
Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd May 11 wendellgutierrez 1
Mortgage Lender questions? May 10 Anthony323 1
Apartments for rent @ BH'C May 10 SamanthaNY 1
News Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al... May 8 Bill Martin 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,064 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC