EU mergers and takeovers

May 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: -- Taiwan's Ennoconn, which is part of electronics maker Foxconn, to increase its stake in Austrian IT group S&T -- Asset manager Ares Management L.P. and investment firm The Baupost Group to jointly acquire German shopping mall operator Prejan Enerprises Ltd -- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and French investment company Eurazeo jointly acquire Dominion Web Solutions -- French private equity company Ardian France and real estate agent Jones Lang LaSalle Inc to jointly acquire an office building in France -- Italian cinema operator The Space Cinema, which is controlled by Vue International Holdco Ltd, and Italian peer UCI Italian S.p.A. which is part of Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, to set up a joint venture -- Investment firms Cinven Capital Management and ... (more)

