Dreamy pastels revamp a 19th-century Stockholm home

Stockholm-based Note Design Studio is no stranger to color or impeccably appointed interiors , and this latest project-called Hidden Tints-combines both in so refreshing a way that it's hard not to want to fall headlong into the accompanying images. The multidisciplinary group has transformed a 19th-century building that was once the office of a fashion brand into a grand home, incorporating a color scheme inspired by some of the hues already in place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.