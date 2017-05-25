Domino redevelopment's courtyard, ter...

Domino redevelopment's courtyard, terraces revealed in new renderings

SHoP's doughnut-shaped building at 325 Kent Avenue, part of the massive redevelopment project of Williamsburg's former Domino Sugar Factory site, is gearing up to welcome residents into the Two Trees-developed project's first completed rental structure. Though an exact date hasn't been revealed just yet, the 16-story building is expected to open in July and the New York Times managed to get a few new renderings of its common spaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

