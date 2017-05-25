Domino redevelopment's courtyard, terraces revealed in new renderings
SHoP's doughnut-shaped building at 325 Kent Avenue, part of the massive redevelopment project of Williamsburg's former Domino Sugar Factory site, is gearing up to welcome residents into the Two Trees-developed project's first completed rental structure. Though an exact date hasn't been revealed just yet, the 16-story building is expected to open in July and the New York Times managed to get a few new renderings of its common spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co...
|1 hr
|Farmers Iced Tea
|1
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Sat
|Vieux-Ontario
|11
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|May 22
|Halton UK News
|14
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|May 22
|Seth T Port
|3
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|May 22
|Green16
|19
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|May 20
|will market bust
|9
|One Shenton Way, One Shenton Condominium
|May 17
|wendellgutierrez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC