New Delhi, May 12 : The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld trial court's order framing charges on playing with the evidence against Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal, the real estate agents in the Uphaar cinema fire case. The evidence was enough against Ansals which justifies framing of charges, maintained Justice Siddharth Mridul.

