Delhi High Court upholds evidence tampering charges against Ansal brothers in Uphaar cinema fire ...
New Delhi, May 12 : The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld trial court's order framing charges on playing with the evidence against Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal, the real estate agents in the Uphaar cinema fire case. The evidence was enough against Ansals which justifies framing of charges, maintained Justice Siddharth Mridul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un...
|22 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd
|Thu
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Mortgage Lender questions?
|Wed
|Anthony323
|1
|Apartments for rent @ BH'C
|May 10
|SamanthaNY
|1
|Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al...
|May 8
|Bill Martin
|1
|Great home for sale!
|May 4
|do_tuong
|1
|Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ...
|May 1
|wendellgutierrez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC