David Kim: Real Estate Industry Not Pleased with Trump's Tax Plan

President Trump's proposed tax plan has been met largely with disapproval from the housing industry, with several constituents concerned about a change that would double the standard deduction, and, in effect, invalidate the tax benefits of owning a home. "For roughly 75 million homeowners across the country, their home is more than just a number," said National Association of REALTORS President Bill Brown in a statement on the plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.