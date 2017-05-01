Darien railroad boosted by new operat...

Darien railroad boosted by new operations in Connecticut, region

Read more: News Times

With operations in Massachusetts, Connecticut and elsewhere in the Northeast, the Providence & Worcester Railroad gave Genesee & Wyoming track and rights contiguous with its existing Connecticut Southern Railroad and New England Central Railroad operations. less With operations in Massachusetts, Connecticut and elsewhere in the Northeast, the Providence & Worcester Railroad gave Genesee & Wyoming track and rights contiguous with its existing Connecticut Southern ... more Thanks in part to its newly acquired Providence & Worcester railroad, Genesee & Wyoming overcome a decline in its North American freight traffic in the first three months of 2017 to post an overall revenue gain.

