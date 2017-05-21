Cottage country feels the heat from Toronto's real estate fire
The value of waterfront property in Muskoka, Haliburton and Orillia surged 51.4 per cent year over year in April to $118.1 million. The median price of $485,000 was up 30.4 per cent from last April.
