Coney Island's Mermaid Parade has been saved
A few weeks ago, the fate of this year's popular Mermaid Parade in Coney Island looked grim. Coney Island USA director James Fitzsimmons had revealed that the nonprofit arts organization, who plans and operates the annual event, had been struggling to stay afloat financially, forcing them to launch a fundraising campaign to raise enough funds for this year's parade.
