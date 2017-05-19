Compass proposes $1.3 bln special dividend after strong profit growth
May 10 Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, proposed a 1 billion-pound special dividend, after reporting higher first-half profit on the back of strong trading in North America and improving trends in Europe. Compass, which serves about 5 billion meals each year, said underlying operating profit grew 5.2 percent at constant currency to 894 million pounds in the six months ended March 31. Organic revenue rose 3.6 percent at constant currency to 11.6 billion pounds.
