Chicago's upcoming Aloft Mag Mile hotel revealed in fresh renderings

Despite breaking ground earlier this spring, Streeterville's upcoming 'Aloft Mag Mile' hotel has been a bit of a mystery. Though developer Tishman Realty Corporation provided a number of detailed renderings of a 24-story version proposal for 237 E. Ontario Street in late 2015, the team has been playing things closer to the vest since deciding to move forward with a shorter, 18-story design.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.