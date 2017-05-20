Charming Windsor Terrace Victorian with sizable backyard seeks $1.8M
Standing on Vanderbilt Street between Prospect Park and Green-Wood Cemetery, this circa 1860s clapboard house in Windsor Terrace is as lovely as the best in the borough. The standalone house has undeniable curb appeal, with its mahogany covered front porch, weathered cedar clapboard, and spandrels.
