CBI arrests I-T commissioner, top Essar executive for bribery
Widening its probe in a bribery case, the Central Bureau of Investigation nabbed a Commissioner of Income Tax for favouring Balaji Trust, which belongs to the Essar Group as well as a high-ranking Essar group official. CBI on Wednesday arrested Income Tax commissioner BB Rajendra Prasad and Essar Power executive vice chairman Pradeep Mittal, along with four others including Essar group accounts officer Vipin Bajpai, a chartered accountant , a realtor and a relative of his.
