BUSTED: Mar-A-Lago employee and convict's wife working for Trump during overseas junket

According to BuzzFeed News , the reception manager at President Donald Trump's "Winter White House" of Mar-A-Lago is working logistics on the European leg of the president's first overseas trip. The manager, Heather Rinkus, has reportedly also been given a government-issued Blackberry and email.

