Brooklyn's Jehovah's Witnesses Watchtower complex gets renderings for its future as Panorama
The development team that purchased Jehovah's Witnesses Watchtower building complex in Brooklyn Heights last year has now unveiled plans for its transformation into a swanky office and retail destination. Panaroma, as this new space will be known, will be spread out over the five buildings here that were previously occupied by the Jehovah's Witnesses.
