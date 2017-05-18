Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair
Take your best shot with the North Thurston High School "Electric Sheep" competitive robotic team during the annual Lacey STEM Fair at Huntamer Park. Capital City Marathon president Jim Lux talks about the health and social benefits that the event brings to the people of the South Sound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
