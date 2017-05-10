AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Insid...

AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Insider Matthew H. Birenbaum Sells 2,750 Shares

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

AvalonBay Communities Inc insider Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $525,800.00.

