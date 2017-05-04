Auction boards hilariously sabotaged

SOMEONE has decided to modify real estate agent's auction boards around Sydney, with the true feelings of the owners/agents. Underneath the proud "sold" sign on boards around Sydney's inner suburbs, a prankster has added a red sign of their own that reads "SOLD!!! F**K YEAH! MO $$$$ BITCHAZ".

