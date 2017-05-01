Atlanta Realtors celebrates 2016 Top Producers
The Atlanta Realtors recently held their annual Top Producers Gala at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis to honor their 2016 Top Producers. The sold-out event brought together nearly 1,100 of the finest in the Atlanta real estate industry.
