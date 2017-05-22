Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (aple) Declares $0.10 Dividend
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th.
