Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (aple) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th.

